Corindi Beach cricketer Anika Learoyd named Player of the Match in WNCL final



ANIKA Learoyd stepped up when it mattered most for her state.

The Corindi Beach cricketer earned Player of the Match honours for the NSW Breakers in their 21-run win against the Queensland Fire, during the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) final at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The 22-year-old top scored for NSW with a knock of 80 which was pivotal in her side scoring 215 after opening the batting.

The Breakers bowled out Queensland for 194 to win their 21st WNCL title.

Speaking after the match, Learoyd said it was important to anchor the innings for her state after a key early wicket.

“It was tough [out in the middle], it was just a matter of trying to soak up pressure,” she told cricket.com.au.

“T’s (Tahlia Wilson’s) a really big wicket at the moment and to lose her early was a big setback for us, so it was a matter of just trying to anchor the innings and hope everyone else could bat around me.”

The vital innings capped off a stellar season for Learoyd, in which she scored 577 runs to be second in the competition, at an average of 48.08.

The recent season also saw her score her second career century in the WNCL.

Her form was rewarded with a call-up to the Governor-General’s XI that played England in January.

Learoyd also played a role in helping the Sydney Thunder to finish one win from a grand final, averaging 17.12 runs a game during the latest Women’s Big Bash League season.

The talented cricketer grew up in Corindi Beach, and played her junior cricket for Diggers Cricket Club.

By Aiden BURGESS