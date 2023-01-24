Corindi Beach cricketer scores maiden century for NSW

ANIKA Learoyd has produced an outstanding knock playing in Australia’s best one-day women’s competition.

The young woman who grew up in Corindi Beach scored her maiden century for NSW in her side’s Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) match against South Australia in Adelaide.

The 20-year-old had the best innings of her young career with a magnificent knock of 131 from 128 balls, which included 13 fours and 3 sixes.

She backed up her maiden century in great style with a fine knock of 91 off 86 balls in the NSW Breakers next game against South Australia in Adelaide.

The former Diggers Cricket Club junior is the fourth highest runs scorer in the WNCL this season, having scored 361 runs in her 10 matches at an average of 40.11.

Learoyd has spent the past three seasons playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), and has averaged 17.12 in her 10 innings with the bat.

The up-and-coming batswoman returned to the region last year to help run a junior super clinic, which brought back fond memories for the Corindi Beach cricketer.

“Just looking back at the old grounds, it brings back good memories,” she said.

“I played for Diggers as a junior, and one of my best memories at the time was seeing the Coffs Colts have an all-girls team.”

By Aiden BURGESS