Corindi Rises For Indigenous Round

THE Corindi Breakers under 12s girls soared to victory during the Indigenous Round, triumphing over second-placed Coffs United 3-0 last Saturday at McLean Street.

Corindi Coach Laura Vines highlighted the significance of the Indigenous Round and emphasised the unity and respect displayed by both teams.

“The Indigenous Round saw two teams come together at McLean Street in a display of culture and respect,” she said.

“Our two Indigenous players, Harra Brown and Harper Vines, were honoured to be asked to join in for a Welcome to Country with some of the Coffs girls.

“Both teams came out firing, and as Coffs were sitting second on the ladder, our girls knew they would have to step up and really play as a team and that they did.

“Jesse Desmond secured Corindi their first goal, then soon after Reidon Pearce managed to slot in another. Jesse secured another goal setting the Corindi girls up with a solid 3-point lead coming into halftime.

“With Corindi having no subs, the girls played an outstanding defensive second half, with a final score of 3-0,” Vines said.

This year, Corindi Football Club has experienced an 8 percent increase in registrations, with 160 players now registered for the club.

The growing popularity of women’s football is evident, and as a result the under 12s girls competition remains fiercely contested by eleven teams across the region, including Northern Storm, Bellingen, Nambucca, Coffs Coast Tigers, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Coffs United and Corindi.

The three points earned from the victory solidified Corindi’s position in the top six, as the teams vie for a spot in the finals.

By David Wigley