CORRECTION: Credit where it’s due

THE front page story in last week’s Coffs Coast News Of The Area (NOTA), Friday 28 April, featured a photo of Allan Crouch, a 2023 ANZAC of the Year recipient, celebrating with Bob Breen OAM, President, Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch, and Christopher Chayko, Secretary/Treasurer, Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch.

NOTA apologises for not correctly crediting the photographer behind that image, Stephanie Burnip from Woolgoolga.

Stephanie, an accomplished photographer and artist, shared with NOTA a little about her love for photography, beginning as a youngster in England.

“When I was a child, I had a Brownie Box camera with Kodak roll film.

“I loved capturing memories of our family holidays and still always have a camera nearby.

“I bought my first zoom lens when I went to Kenya on safari in the eighties.

“Since moving to Australia in 2006 my passion has developed more into taking images of the wonderful local fauna and flora, including the Solitary Islands marine life.

“I started scuba diving in the UK in 1989 and still enjoy the challenge of taking pictures of moving critters both big and small.

“Recently, I had the opportunity to photograph Allan Crouch, one of four people nationwide to receive the RSL ANZAC of the Year for 2023.

“Allan is a delightful and interesting man and I felt privileged to meet him.”

By Andrea FERRARI