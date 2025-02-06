Council back to the drawing board after government rejects bid for pool funding

PORT Macquarie Hastings Council has been dealt a blow in its bid to build a $67m aquatic facility.

Its application for $13.6m in federal funding has been knocked back, forcing it to explore other options.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The complex in Macquarie Park would replace the ageing Port Macquarie War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool, which Council manages alongside the Laurieton War Memorial Baths, the Kendall Community Pool and the Wauchope Memorial Olympic Pool.

“A significant portion of funding we applied for to progress the delivery of the aquatic centre – one of the highest-priority strategic projects for our region – has been denied,” Mayor Adam Roberts said in a written statement.

“When you consider the extensive community engagement process undertaken, and community support for the project, as well as the due diligence done to obtain all relevant building, environmental and development assessment approvals – including at a State Government level – it is an extremely disappointing outcome.”

The application was made under the Growing Regions Round 2 Fund, which supports capital works projects in regional areas, and was contingent on it being matched by Council.

The outcome letter read that: “whilst found to be suitable, your application was not successful.

“The decision considered factors including project size, complexity, funding requested, value for relevant money, risks associated with the project, and available program funds.”

Cr Roberts said the decision would not deter Council from pursuing alternative funding.

Stage One of the project includes scope for a 50-metre outdoor pool, a 25-metre pool with transparent roof, a 20-metre indoor pool, gym, amenities, kiosk and 128 parking spots.

Meanwhile, planning continues for an ocean pool at the northern end of Oxley Beach in Port Macquarie, which has received Council’s in-principle support.

By Sue STEPHENSON