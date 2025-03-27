Council commits $20 million-plus to local road improvements



PORT Stephens Council is committing more than $20 million to improve local roads as part of its new Roads Acceleration Program (RAP).

Mayor Leah Anderson said the program was developed in response to community concerns about road conditions.



“We know how important safe and reliable roads are to our community,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Through ongoing conversations with residents and businesses, my fellow Councillors and I understand that well-maintained roads need to be a top priority. We’ve heard the concern loud and clear – and we’re taking action.”

The RAP will combine the Council’s current road funding as well as $7.1 million from the Special Rate Variation and $10 million of State and Federal grant funding.

These funds will be invested into targeted road maintenance and upgrades to improve safety.

“With over 800 kilometres of roads to manage, we know this record funding commitment is not enough, and we need to do more,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Council will be actively exploring additional savings and new funding sources to expand the RAP even further.

“As these opportunities arise, we’ll be talking with our community about potential funding options that can help us build on this important program.”

Council will also continue to advocate for additional support from State and Federal Governments to address ongoing challenges such as growing asset backlogs, rising material costs, and limited funding.