Council funding facilitates sustainability workshops





TWELVE sustainability workshops will take place at the Coffs Regional Community Gardens Association (CRCGA) Combine Street Community Garden thanks to grant funding from the City of Coffs Harbour.

Funding was made available through the City’s Environmental Levy Grant.



The workshops are free and anyone can register and attend.

They will also be available as online videos for all to access.

The first workshop will be presented by Karla Gilles, who will explore ways to save water in the garden.

This takes place on site on Sunday 4 February 2024.

Karla is an avid gardener with a strong background in science and over 20 years experience in environmental education.

She is an expert in how to create diverse, resilient and water-wise gardens.

The workshop will run from 9:00am (for a 9:15 start) until 12:00-noon.

There will be breaks and time to ask Karla specific questions.

Over the next few weeks workshops will cover composting household waste, worm farming household waste, gardening practices to reduce pesticide runoff to waterways, and gardening practices to reduce fertiliser runoff to waterways.

CRCGA President Peter Lewis told News Of The Area, “We should have all twelve speakers locked in soon.

“We’re working with past known people as well as organisations such as the Department of Primary Industries, Southern Cross University and North Coast Waste.”

CRCGA has a long history of running workshops, including through the City of Coffs Harbour’s Living Lightly program.

“We’re pleased to be able to carry on the tradition and expand the availability through digital archives of each event.”

Peter said the new program will give longer life to the workshops and “help promote our region as an environmentally caring location”.

Each workshop will have a local expert facilitator who is able to help participants develop ways to improve sustainability practices in the garden and in their community.

For more details and to register visit www.coffscommunitygardens.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI