Council program supporting Nambucca Valley dialysis patients



NAMBUCCA Valley Council has accepted and will continue to administer monies raised by the local Nambucca Valley Dialysis Committee for the benefit of local community members in the form of a Dialysis Donations Program for dialysis patients.

There is a formal application process, and the donations are capped at $300 per application. The form will be available on Council’s website, and the Policy in regards to administration can also be found on Council’s website.



Any confidential or medical information will be kept securely by Council in line with privacy laws. The donations program is always open to applications at this point in time.

The aim of the policy and the program is to support dialysis patients, and assist with transport costs and other expenses relating to receiving treatment, either in the Nambucca Valley or at other treatment centres.

“The Nambucca Valley Dialysis Committee has worked tirelessly to raise these funds, and as circumstances changed for the Committee, Council agreed to administer a Donations Program to assist those patients that the funds were raised for,” Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM said.

“The application process is considered a fair and equitable way to provide donations to those patients experiencing the challenges of regular dialysis treatment.”

For further enquiries please contact Teresa Boorer on 0448 331 476 or 02 6568 0221.