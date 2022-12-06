Council receives pothole repair funding

PORT Stephens Council will soon start receiving funds for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government’s $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said that more than $1.38 million is going straight into the bank accounts of four councils in the Lower Hunter, including Port Stephens, to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year’s unprecedented rain and storms.



Under the program Port Stephens Council will receive $251,105.84 in funding.

“These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead,” Mr Martin said.

“This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.

“From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads,” Mr Farraway said.

“This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.”

The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 percent of it, including regional and local roads.

John Maretich, Port Stephens Council’s Assets Section Manager told News Of The Area Council had been trialling options for pothole repair.

“We’ve completed a trial with a Jetpatcher machine which is designed to repair damage to sealed road surfaces including potholes.

“A Jetpatcher uses high pressure air to remove debris, then primes the bitumen, a precoated aggregate is sprayed into the pothole then the truck drives over the fill to compact.

“The Jetpatcher uses a larger amount of material, leaving quite a bit of gravel on the road, which means drivers and riders need to slow down and drive to the conditions.

“Due to the excess material being left, we’ve decided the Jetpatcher won’t be used as a standard part of our road maintenance program, however in periods of high rain it would be beneficial to use on some low vehicle volume roads.

“We engage contractors to undertake road maintenance works, but pothole filling isn’t part of our maintenance program, it’s a short term risk reduction to allow vehicles to travel safely.

“We have the ability to respond much quicker than contractors.

“Our crews review reports that come directly from the community which highlight what roads need attention.

“Should we engage contractors, our works would be part of their program of works that services multiple areas, meaning we’d have to compete with our Councils to have our work completed,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON