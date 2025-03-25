Council seeking changes to road classification approach



DUNGOG Shire Council approved a submission to Transport for NSW (TfNSW) concerning its approach to road recategorisation.

The motion raised at the 19 March meeting sought to provide “context to the state government on what it is like for councils like Dungog who manage extensive road networks but lack any state-classified roads owned and maintained by the State Government, and the pressure this places on council to maintain their infrastructure”, Council said in a statement.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The submission outlines key recommendations and proposed amendments to ensure that roads within the Dungog local government area (LGA) are appropriately classified based on their function, strategic importance, and contribution to the regional transport network.

The submission also highlights concerns with the current assessment criteria and proposes amendments to better reflect emergency access, freight movements, tourism, public transport, and regional connectivity.

“Importantly, the document identifies network equity issues, particularly noting that Dungog Shire Council is the only LGA in NSW without a State Road, creating a disproportionate financial burden on local road maintenance,” Council said in a statement.

Councillors noted the current road classification framework does not adequately reflect the strategic importance of roads in the Dungog Shire, increasing the risk of underfunding and deteriorating road conditions.

It was also noted that if road classifications remain unchanged, Council will continue to bear the full cost of maintaining regionally significant roads with limited state assistance.