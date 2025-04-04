Council taking action on vandalised Bridle Path trees



PORT Stephens Council is leading an initiative to replenish a recently vandalised section of the Bridle Path in Nelson Bay.

“We’ve taken this very seriously and are aiming to put a stop to these devastating acts of vandalism to public trees,” said Mayor Leah Anderson.



“It’s such a selfish act that has lasting impacts on the wider community, our public spaces and most importantly the local environment.”

Council was notified of the damage to the trees along the Bridle Path, where the trees showed signs of chainsaw marks and suspected poisoning.

The latest incident involved significant damage to a number of trees on the Shoal Bay foreshore.

Director of Community Futures Steven Peart emphasised the essential role of trees in the Port Stephens environment.

“Trees in public spaces create shade, help to moderate high temperatures, store carbon and create habitat for our birdlife,” Mr Peart said.

“This is a serious issue impacting our environment and public safety.

“What’s really disappointing is that the trees that were vandalised at Shoal Bay were recently planted to replace previously poisoned trees.

“As a community, we need to take a stand against this type of behaviour to ensure our environment is cared for and respected,” he added.

Following the vandalism in January, Council erected signs along the Bridle Path and installed temporary cameras to monitor the site.

Mayor Anderson was joined by Councillors Rosalyn Armstrong and Nathan Errington along with Council staff and representatives from local landcare groups for the tree planting on Thursday 27 March.

“It’s great to see Councillors and Council staff working together in this regeneration effort,” Mayor Anderson said.

“We want this tree planting to also demonstrate our dedication to the long-term protection of our environment.”

Shoal Bay resident Chris Bastic, the former Chairperson of the Shoal Bay Community Association, urged council to be “bold in responding to this latest destructive act”.

“I call upon the Council to include in the General Manager’s report an investigation into the feasibility of planting several semi-mature Norfolk Island Pines to replace the destroyed trees and the positioning of CCTV to monitor the site.

“Shoal Bay is renowned for its beautiful Norfolk Island Pines dotted around the foreshore, and several more would only enhance the environment.

“The placement of CCTV in the vicinity and careful fencing surrounding the proposed trees could be a successful result and could be seen as a punishment for the person who undertook vandalism to save their views.”

In February, a Notice of Motion was unanimously supported by Council to review the Tree Vandalism Policy to investigate options for increased community awareness, education and compliance actions in response to tree vandalism incidents.

As part of this process, Council will also be working with the Environmental Advisory Group to ensure Council’s response to future tree vandalism events meets community expectations.

Vandalising public or private trees is an offence and all reports of tree vandalism to Port Stephens Council will be investigated.

Individuals who’ve been found to vandalise trees can be fined up to $3,000 through a Council issued infringement notice or taken to court for further prosecution.