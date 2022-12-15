Council vote to find solution to save Grandpa’s Scrub, while minimising Bypass delays

DISAPPOINTED by Council’s diluted motion to protect a small 0.5 ha patch of critically endangered ancient Lowland Sub Tropical Rainforest on the edge of the Coffs Bypass alignment between Shephards Lane and Gatelys Road, the Advocates for Grandpa’s Scrub urge the community to keep the pressure on.

A revised motion was submitted by Cr Jonathan Cassell and seconded by Deputy Mayor, Cr Sally Townley for City of Coffs Harbour’s meeting on Thursday 8 December 2022.



Cr Cassell’s motion proposed ‘that Council seek from the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and Federal Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, Regional Development and Local Government, the immediate protection of Grandpa’s Scrub Lowland Rainforest listed as Site #14 in Amended Report Vol.3 2020 at 133B Mackays Road during construction of the Pacific Highway bypass of Coffs Harbour until accurate engineering details showing planned amelioration measures can be provided and discussed’.

It was then revealed that a letter from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) had been received earlier in the day which was called for by Cr Cecato and tabled.

The letter stated ‘that TfNSW has carried out environmental studies on the pocket of remnant forest and is considering options to improve the design of the Coffs Harbour Bypass to avoid this remnant forest.

‘TfNSW is investigating ways to mitigate the impact on the northern tip of the remnant forest and is of the view that design improvements can be achieved that will significantly improve the impact of the bypass.

‘This process will take some time and it is not expected that Transport will be in a position to provide more detail on design improvements regarding the Grandpa Scrub remnant forest until the New Year.’

Concerns from several Councillors about possible construction delays caused by design changes were expressed.

An amended motion was then made and despite initial opposition from Councillors Townley, Cassell, Judge and Swan, was finally passed unanimously.

The final motion stated that ‘Council table the conciliatory letter from TfNSW received 8 December 2022 and Council seek to pursue a solution to save the vegetation known as Grandpa’s Scrub Lowland Rainforest listed as Site #14 in Amended Report Vol.3 2020 at 133B Mackays Road resulting in no delays of the new highway’.

Dave Wood, an Advocate for Grandpa’s Scrub who spoke for the original motion told NOTA afterwards, “This was an eleventh-hour con job by TfNSW.

“It is just another delaying tactic and typical of their lack of transparency.

“This diluted Council motion does not go far enough in forcing a transparent public clarification from TfNSW as to why the patch, which we believe from independent surveys is a critically endangered ecological community, was not adequately surveyed in the first instance, and why they will not realign the highway to avoid the entire patch and its essential creek tributaries.

“Council’s own submission raised the significance and value of this Remnant Lowland Rainforest patch in 2019, and we have spent months trying to get a sensible response from TfNSW and the State and Federal Ministers,” said Mr Wood.

“The Federal Minister responsible also needs to be made aware and held accountable for the approvals which have allowed this disturbing situation to have occurred.

“The patch has already been damaged by TfNSW activities, and their plan to remove the northern corner of the patch which contains the highest density of significant species including at least a dozen ancient trees, and fill in the main creek tributary, is already out there.”

Advocates believe any action which damages this lowland rainforest patch is in direct contravention of the Framework for Biodiversity Assessment 2014 which clearly directs Major Project planners to avoid areas of native vegetation; particularly,Threatened Ecological Communities where there is alternative cleared land available.

“TfNSW have already purchased the cleared land to the north and we believe they could widen the curve of the highway to avoid the Scrub,” said Mr Wood.

“Any delays or cost overruns will be entirely of their making.

“They have had years to get this right but have tried to short change the Coffs Harbour community by saving on a few meters of bitumen.

“Now they are still wasting time and money on a fix that will not be a win for anyone.

“You cannot place a cost on this patch of ancient vegetation.

“It is a priceless local treasure with important cultural and heritage value,” said Mr Wood.

Advocates for Grandpa’s Scrub will continue to call for the full protection of the entire 0.5ha remnant of Critically Endangered intact original Lowland Sub Tropical Rainforest as per the EPBC Act and FBA guidelines.

“We need to keep up the pressure,” Cr Tony Judge told NOTA.

“It is important that we make every effort we can to preserve Grandpa’s Scrub.

“It is absolutely unique as a small remnant of lowland rainforest so close to the centre of Coffs.

“It presents a great opportunity for school groups and people with an interest in our heritage to visit and learn.

“In the end, you can’t offset trees that are hundreds of years old – you just have to find a way to preserve them,” said Cr Judge.

The original mover of the motion, Cr Jonathan Cassell said, “The adopted position of Council is to now get to work to save Grandpa’s Scrub.

“All Councillors are aware of the importance this patch holds to our community and are keen to see that it is protected in its entirety.

“Grandpa’s Scrub has outstanding biodiversity values, and an independent floristic survey is something I’d like to see that would assist in delivering a solution with Transport for NSW.

“If TfNSW are genuine, as they state in their tabled letter, then I believe our Council staff have the skills to deliver a solution that will work to save Grandpa’s Scrub,” said Cr Cassell.

By Andrea FERRARI