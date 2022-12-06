Council wages reduced by $1,053,000 since March

AFTER declaring itself not financially sustainable, Port Stephens Council has progressed its bid to increase rates across the LGA.

In coming issues of the NOTA we will explore some of the things which Council is doing to reach financial sustainability going forward.



With a rate rise on the cards, many are wondering what is being done internally within Council to cut costs.

A Council spokesperson told News Of The Area that Council has worked hard to find opportunities to reduce costs and find savings for a number of years.

“In 2020 Council predicted a deficit of $4.3 million and again in 2021 predicted a deficit of $2.3 million however, through effective short-term strategies Council was able to deliver a modest $583,000 and $147,000 surplus respectively.

“This was a saving of $7.4 million across two financial years.”

Council has since appointed independent experts to analyse its overall long term financial position.

These reports and recommendations were presented to Councillors in March 2022.

“Since then, wages have been reduced by $1,053,000, a one off ten percent increase to fees and charges was implemented and agreement has been made for a further rollout of paid parking,” the spokesperson said.

“Council has also identified a number of assets which may be in excess of our community needs.

“These cost saving measures will continue to be adopted by the organisation.

“Council also publishes additional data in relation to the budget and cost cutting on their website.”

By Marian SAMPSON