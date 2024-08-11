Councillor Nik Lipovac announces Mayoral candidacy



INCUMBENT councillor Nik Lipovac has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Mayor in the upcoming Port Macquarie-Hastings Council local government election on September 14.

Cr Lipovac, who has been a familiar face in the community for nearly two decades, has assembled a diverse and respected team to back his campaign.



Cr Lipovac’s team includes Jon Bailey, a long-time resident and television cameraman; Ellen Crepaz, a passionate community advocate and project coordinator; and Luke Garel, a well-known small business operator.

Together, they are campaigning on a platform that emphasises the core responsibilities of Council, including the maintenance and upgrade of roads and footpaths, water, sewerage and waste services, as well as recreational and sporting facilities.

“Our commitment is to maintain, upgrade, and provide more of what the Council should be doing – ensuring our core services are top-notch,” said Cr Lipovac.

“However, we also plan to be forward-thinking and financially responsible, focusing on the region’s infrastructure, housing and transport needs.”

Cr Lipovac also highlighted his dedication to increasing communication, transparency, accountability, and integrity within Council.

He emphasised the importance of respecting the work of Council staff and community input in decision-making processes.

“I expect the new Council, made up of representatives from different tickets, to work together and form our own team of nine independent thinkers for the benefit of the community,” he said.

Throughout his term on Council, Cr Lipovac has been vocal on various issues, including the need for a new housing strategy, supporting local businesses in securing Council tenders, and improving sporting facilities.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining positive relationships with State and Federal Members, as well as local chambers in Camden Haven, Wauchope and Port Macquarie.

One of the key points in Cr Lipovac’s campaign is his opposition to the proposed referendum question that seeks to reduce the number of councillors.

He and his team are encouraging the community to vote ‘No’ on this issue, arguing that a reduction in councillor numbers would negatively impact the representation of the community.

Jon Bailey, a resident of the Hastings for 37 years, is a seasoned television cameraman who has seen the region evolve over decades.

He is passionate about strategic planning for future growth and believes in strong, cohesive leadership at the Council level.

Mr Bailey’s deep involvement in local sports and his work with the Make A Difference charity have given him a unique perspective on the community’s needs.

Ellen Crepaz is a project coordinator and founder of Mid North Coast EaTs.

With over thirteen years of experience in government initiatives and stakeholder engagement, she is committed to advocating for issues like homelessness, mental health, and community involvement.

Luke Garel is a small business owner with deep roots in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.

Mr Garel is dedicated to supporting local businesses and enhancing the region’s sporting infrastructure.

He has a keen interest in seeing the Council deliver essential infrastructure upgrades and is focussed on planning for future growth in the area.

By Luke HADFIELD