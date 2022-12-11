Council’s Jetty plan reflects community’s choice

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE are a couple of 94-year-olds who visit the Jetty every other day and have for many years.

A little bit of paradise – peace and quiet and a sea breeze.

Council’s community plan is the most sensible concept we have seen to date.

It is the people’s choice for the use of this wasted and untidy piece of railway land.

This is the people’s choice Mr Singh, not the developers.

Yours sincerely,

Edna and Keith MESSER,

Coffs Harbour.