Council’s response not up to scratch



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS aghast to read council’s mealy-mouthed ‘response’ to the issues raised by Hank Duchateau.

There was not one thing said by the council spokesperson that gave any indication that they have the slightest interest in disability issues in general, or the Disability Inclusion and Access Advisory Committee in particular.

I have no skin in this game, but am appalled that council could think that ‘anticipating’ a meeting will be held in 2024 (so possibly twelve months away yet) or ‘encouraging people to get in touch with council’ if they have an issue was a suitable response to the issues raised by Mr Duchateau.

Surely our local council has a moral or even a legal responsibility to govern for all residents, including those with impairments or disabilities.

Regards,

Wendy JOHNSTONE,

Coffs Harbour.