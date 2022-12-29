Country Women’s Association celebrates centenary of community service

ONE hundred years of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW was celebrated by the Coffs Harbour branch members on Thursday 15 December at their 3 Dalley Street rooms, with a celebration that was well attended by dignitaries, invited guests and many ladies who are members of this amazing organisation.

The celebration atmosphere was described by local NBN reporter Alison Paul as “electric and alive, buzzing with energy but so welcoming”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I thought that was so lovely,” Jodie Williams, President of Coffs CWA told News Of The Area.

While it was the CWA of NSW’s milestone centenary celebration, for the Coffs Harbour branch, having a 90-year association with CWA, the day was about thanking the community for their ongoing support and sponsorship.

“CWA advocates for so many things and has a strong voice in parliament, ours is also a sisterhood and fosters friendships.

“The day was glorious, and the rooms and gardens filled with guests looking forward to a great day of scone bake-offs, rose plantings and of course a delicious morning tea that country women are famous for,” said Jodie.

The serious side of the morning began with a scone bake-off to christen the new kitchen.

Built with the help of a 2022 Stronger Communities grant, the 40-plus year old kitchen has been replaced with a new contemporary kitchen fitted with three ovens and a gas cooktop, making catering so much easier.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos and Mrs Liz Newberry, standing in for Pat Conaghan MP, each donned a CWA apron and took to the kitchen.

“To have a bit of fun each was given the choice of either Coke, Fanta or beer instead of lemonade.

“At the Splendour in the Shed event, Gurmesh was heard to say that if he could make scones with lemonade, next time he’d try coke,” said Jodie.

“The clear winners were coke and beer but in the spirit of true diplomacy it was declared a tie between all three and we moved on to morning tea, the crowning glory being the celebration cake made and decorated by the branch’s very talented Land Cookery Officer Stephanie Davidson.”

The morning drew to a close with the planting of the memorial Country Woman rose, developed by Swane’s Nursery to honour CWA, with its deep red blooms and subtle perfume it embodies perfectly the spirit of this mighty association.

By Andrea FERRARI