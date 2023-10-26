Course to help increase aged care staff in Coffs Harbour

A COURSE to run shortly in Coffs Harbour at NV College will aim to reduce staff shortages currently impacting the aged and community care sector.

NV College Training Manager Enrico Fabian said the Care Ready course will introduce people to the care industry and give them a ‘taster’ of what working in the sector is like. This course covers residential care settings, in home-based personal care, and disability care.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Local care providers are struggling to get qualified staff, so it is important to get as many people interested as possible in the course.

“The key to reducing staff shortages is to provide training to skill up those who want to work in the sector.

“The more people we can train in the care industry, the more qualified staff we will have in Coffs to care for our aged population and those with disability.

“This course is a great entry point for people who want to see what the industry is like. “We also provide further ongoing accredited training for people interested in pursuing individual care support as a career,” said Enrico.

Shawn Bergquist, the General Manager of Legacy on Victoria Coffs Harbour, said that providing training is one aspect of the recruitment process.

“While we have been doing this in the past, we need to build on it.”

He said that people from a wide variety of backgrounds can make good carers.

“People that are kind make the best carers – it really is that simple.”

Legacy on Victoria employee Leanne Statham previously completed the Care Ready course and is now working happily in the sector.

As part of the course she undertook industry placement with Legacy on Victoria Coffs Harbour.

They were so pleased with her they supported her to complete a Traineeship, and Certificate III in Individual Support in collaboration with NV College.

She is now employed with Legacy as a permanent Assistant in Nursing.

“Nursing has always been an interest of mine, but I never had available time to pursue it.

“I heard about the training and signed up for the work ready program through NV College,” she said.

“I was apprehensive at first, going back into study at 57 years old was extremely daunting.

“The support that was given by the trainers at NV College and my workplace at Legacy made it all very easy.

“You’re never too old to learn new skills.

“The program run at NV College, combined with a traineeship at a facility, hands-on training in the workplace, and backed with theory and practical learning in the classrooms at NV College with the trainers, is second to none.”

The course is fee-free for eligible students.

It is subsidised under the NSW Government Smart and Skilled Program.

NV College welcomes anyone who is considering the care sector as a career and wants to find out more about the course, to call them on 6568 2100 or email training@nvcollege.edu.au.