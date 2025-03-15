Cowper candidates to talk childcare shortages



A COWPER candidates event will focus on the impacts of childcare access issues on the Mid North Coast.

Ahead of the Federal Election, advocacy organisation The Parenthood has invited local candidates to hear from impacted parents at an event on 29 March in Nambucca Heads.

Families are encouraged to drop in with their children and share their struggles with childcare directly with their potential Federal representatives.

There will be a particular focus on the healthcare workforce and the challenges facing essential workers when they can’t access care.

Federal candidates will then have an opportunity to discuss potential solutions.

Candidates Caz Heise (Independent), Greg Vigors (Labor), Chris Walsh (One Nation) and Peter Jackel (Family First) have confirmed their attendance, while Pat Conaghan (Nationals) will send a video message.

The Parenthood is calling on all parties to address the “national rural early childhood education and care shortage” as an election priority.

The Parenthood Campaign Director, Maddy Butler, said the lack of local childcare options is holding the entire region back.

“Local doctors, nurses and teachers are unable to work because there’s not enough care for their kids,” said Ms Butler.

Childcare services are particularly scarce in Nambucca, Kempsey, Coffs Harbour, and Crescent Head.

“Early childhood education and care is critical for setting children up for success and allowing parents to work,” Ms Butler said.

“Without it, children, families, essential workforces and entire communities suffer.”

RSVP on The Parenthood website.

Family-friendly food and activities will be provided.

The event will be held at the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre (21 Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads) on Saturday 29 March from 3pm-5pm.