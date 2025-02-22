Cr Fowler nominated for Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board



CITY of Coffs Harbour Council has resolved to nominate Councillor Cath Fowler for a position on the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board.

The Trust Board is responsible for the care, control and management of the park which stretches from Macauleys Headland in the south to Corindi Beach in the north. The park provides important recreation areas, walking tracks and beach access for the community and visitors.



The Trust Board is composed of members of the community, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and two Councillor representatives from the City of Coffs Harbour.

At its meeting on 13 February, Council resolved to present Cr Fowler to the Minister responsible for the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974 for consideration for appointment to the board.

Late last year Council had nominated Crs Fowler, Jonathan Cassell, Les Oxford and Tony Judge for consideration for appointment to a position on the board – in accordance with advice received from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service subsequently asked that Council put forward a single nomination for the vacant position.

If endorsed by the Minister, Cr Fowler would join Deputy Mayor George Cecato as City representatives on the board.

Cr Cecato is a current board member and following his re-election in September is entitled to remain on the board until the end of his appointment on 1 April 2027.