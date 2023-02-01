Cr Joanne Cook re-elected for second year as Bellingen’s Deputy Mayor

CR JOANNE Cook has been re-elected as Deputy Mayor of Bellingen Shire.

The election of the Deputy Mayor was on the agenda of the January 2023 Ordinary Council Meeting and with the voting done, Cr Cook was elected to the position for the second year running.

A former dairy farm owner and the current Nurse Unit Manager at Bellingen Hospital, Cr Cook brings a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the needs of local agriculture and food production, small business, and industry to the role.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Steve Allan congratulated Cr Cook on her appointment to the Deputy’s position and said he was pleased to continue building on the important work to be done in the Shire.

“Cr Cook has provided terrific guidance and advice on the issues and opportunities of the area over the last year, and her re-election is a testament to that work.”

Cr Cook said she was extremely pleased to have been re-elected as Deputy Mayor at the Ordinary Council Meeting held on Wednesday 25 January.

“I will continue supporting the Mayor, Cr Steve Allan, in his role and I’ll continue working hard to support the Bellingen Shire’s Community Vision.

“I would like to thank my fellow Councillors for the nomination and opportunity to represent them and my community for the next twelve months in this position.”

By Andrea FERRARI