Craft Carnival ready for launch at Park Beach

SIX months of meticulous planning by the Coffs Harbour Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) will reach its pinnacle on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, as the Craft Carnival makes a grand return to Park Beach and the Jetty Foreshores.

After a hiatus of several years due to Covid-19, the carnival is set to be the largest surf event outside of the NSW and Australian Titles.

Dan Backhouse, President of the Coffs Harbour SLSC, shared insights into the immense effort required from the entire town to host such a significant event.

“The coordinating committee has secured the assistance of the local State Emergency Services through their ATV fleet,” he revealed.

“Funded by the Pink Silks Trust, the fleet will transport surf boats, tents, and first aid equipment to and from the competition arenas throughout the weekend.

“Coffs Harbour club members will be actively involved, providing crucial behind-the-scenes support, including announcements, setup, and the smooth disassembly of the carnival.

“Coffs Harbour Rotary has joined the volunteer roster, contributing to BBQ duties available for all spectators and competitors, providing breakfast and lunch.

“Assisted by the North Coast Branch, the Surf Club Restaurant and Bar, we are confident that the weekend will be enjoyed by Nipper spectators and Masters athletes,” Backhouse said.

With a rich history spanning over 50 years, the Surf Club aims to grow the event further.

Local legends, such as Graham Thorn, who played a pivotal role in securing one of the club’s first surf boats, and the Club’s ‘Old Boys’, who have donated over $400,000 to the surf club through years of raffles, will be in attendance.

“Coffs Harbour Surf Club’s vision is to expand the carnival, making it a popular event for surf sports athletes across the country.

“The carnival sponsors including CTC Surf Craft, Bennett Surfboards, and Interceptor Surf Craft will be present, alongside stalls from Delfina Swimwear and Sharkskin offering apparel and aquatic products for purchase.”

Anticipating a bumper crowd, the action for spectators will unfold across two beaches – Park Beach and the Jetty.

“These two precincts offer the general public a chance to witness surf boats (Saturday and Sunday), iron persons, and coastal rowing (Saturday).

“The competition will commence early in the morning on both days, tide-dependent due to limited beach access and creek mouth direction.

“Saturday evening promises further excitement at the surf club, with doors opening from 1-4 pm, featuring live music, dinner, and a detailed recap of the day’s racing scheduled from 5:30 pm.

“It’s always a great time to rekindle friendships and reminisce about ‘the Crafty’ – wins, wipeouts, and waves,” Backhouse concluded with enthusiasm.

By David WIGLEY