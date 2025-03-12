Crash leads to alleged drug bust in Anna Bay



A MAN has been charged with drug offences after an alleged car crash and pursuit.

About 2pm on Thursday 6 March 2025, police were called to Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay, following reports a Toyota Hilux had crashed into a power pole.



During a search of the area, police allegedly located and seized a bag containing 61.43g of methamphetamine, 42.58g of heroin, and 36.07g of cannabis.

When the driver was questioned about the bag, he allegedly ran into a paddock and officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District pursued the man on foot.

After a brief struggle, the 35-year-old driver was arrested before being taken to Nelson Bay Police Station.

There he was charged with six offences, including drug and driving related offences, breach of bail and “resist police in execution of duty”.

He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday 7 March 2025.