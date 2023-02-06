Creating community connections with the Tilligerry Probus Club

THERE are plenty of options for positive community connections on the Tilligerry Peninsula.

The Tilligerry Peninsula Probus Club is a group of active retirees and semi-retired people who are over 55, focused on having fun while they enjoy the great lifestyle and environment which the area offers.



Probus Clubs initially started for members of the Rotary movement who were older and wanted to meet less often, continuing to enjoy the company of their community without the active participation of the service club.

Members of Probus Clubs meet for fun friendship and fellowship.

They engage in activities such as walks for pleasure, bowling and day trips to interesting destinations.

Lyn Chamberlain of the Tilligerry Probus Club told News Of The Area, “We are all about fun and friendship.”

The group meets at Lemon Tree Passage Bowling Club on the second Monday of the month at 11am.

“The next meeting is on Monday 13 February 2023, and we will have a free BBQ and get together to have a chat,” she said.

Members of Probus Clubs are able to visit other Probus Clubs and engage in activities with like minded retirees who are also seeking to engage with their community.

Members of the community who would like to find out more about the club and its activities are welcome.

To attend or find out more please contact Lyn on 0425387015.

By Marian SAMPSON