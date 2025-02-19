Cricketers pay tribute to Tara Cumming at Stuarts Point



PLAYERS and supporters took their positions around the Stuarts Point cricket pitch to witness Stuarts Point Eungai Cricket Club take on Rovers Cricket Club from Kempsey on Saturday 8 February, with a resounding victory for the home team.

Stuarts Point scored 9/290 and bowled Rovers out for 108.

The afternoon cricket session began with an earnest tribute and one minute’s silence for a loving Mum and community cricket supporter, Tara Cumming, who sadly passed away several months ago.

Tara’s son Zach Martin, who plays for Stuarts Point, and his father Paul Martin, were at the ground to witness the tribute.

“Mum loved to watch and support cricket,” Zach said.

“This day has been a lovely tribute,” said Paul.

Stuarts Point Eungai Cricket Club representative Jake told NOTA the club is hoping to expand on the success of their seniors team and reintroduce a junior team next year.

Concerned with the state of the pitch and oval, locals have stepped up to mow and prepare for events.

“Kempsey Shire Council (KSC) is not doing any maintenance for this sports facility, the whole area of the oval has been neglected, yet they ploughed a drainage line right through the pitch and covered it with gravel,” Jake said.

“Not ideal for active players.”

KSC has not yet replied to NOTA for comment.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

