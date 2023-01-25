Crime fiction writer works amidst Shoal Bay tranquillity

A WELL known writer of fictional crime, Ken Mackenzie is a regular visitor to the Port Stephens region.

Ken regularly writes when he stays at Shoal Bay and finds peace and tranquillity sitting on the beach looking out to the Tomaree and Yacaaba headlands.



Originally from Sydney’s Northern beaches, Ken worked for 40 years in security on doors of pubs and clubs and in the ‘Cash in Transit’ industry as an armoured vehicle operator.

During this time, Ken came into contact with police officers, prostitutes, high powered business professionals and real life shady underworld crime figures.

Their interaction and the stories they shared became the basis for each one of Ken’s books.

Ken has always had an interest in writing and began his first book at the age of 21.

It took four years to write by hand and to type on an old Olivetti typewriter.

“I have now seven books published and am currently working on number eight, the name of which is titled ‘Correct Weight’,” Mr Mackenzie told News Of The Area.

“Each are stand alone books, but a good place to begin is with the book ‘Good as Gold’, which introduces the reader to the first major character in a succession of villains and antiheroes,” Ken continued.

“The books have somehow become a series,” Mr Mackenzie said.

Ken’s books became so popular that People magazine wrote a quarter page editorial on each of Ken’s books, and conducted a competition to promote each book to its readers.

Ken has recently retired so he can concentrate on his passion for writing.

Living at Mt Seaview in the Port Macquarie hinterland, Ken finds his secluded property that backs on to National Park a beautiful retreat from the outside world, where his stories are able to unfold in a peaceful environment, without any interruption.

“The beauty of the Bay is a great sea change for me and then I return to the peace in the mountains, a great balance,” Mr Mackenzie said.

Ken Mackenzie has a Facebook page and his books are available as ebooks or paperback through Amazon.

By Jewell DRURY