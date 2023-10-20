Croquet Club Donates To Westpac Rescue Helicopter

THE Sawtell Croquet Club recently hosted its annual charity day in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The event brought together 45 enthusiastic participants who basked in the sunshine as they took part in social golf croquet, the fastest growing version of the sport.

It is simple to learn and play, but requires some strategic skill required to be successful.

Golf croquet is won by a player hitting their ball through each hoop.

Each player takes a turn at hitting a ball through the same hoop in sequence.

The player or team that wins the most hoops is declared the winner.

After several hours of friendly but competitive competition, participants came together for a BBQ and ‘debrief’.

The highlight of the day, however, was the presentation of the cheque for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

The Sawtell Croquet Club managed to again raise an impressive $1,000 in donations.

Ms Jennifer Dowd, Regional Partnerships Officer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, accepted the donation and said, “The Sawtell Croquet Club has donated more than $10,000 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter since 2005.

“Four of our aircraft had ‘deep maintenance’ this year, at $165,000 each, so donations like this are extremely valuable.”

Club Secretary Jenny Arnold expressed her gratitude to all the participants and volunteers.

“For the past fourteen years, the Sawtell Croquet community has come together to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

“This annual charity day not only showcases our love for croquet but also our commitment to helping those in need.”

By Andrew VIVIAN