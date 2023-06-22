Crowd gathers to ‘free the trees’ in Bongil Bongil National Park

MORE than 50 people gathered to ‘free the trees’ in Bongil Bongil National Park last Saturday, June 17.

They were there as part of a National Parks New South Wales (NPNSW) initiative called the ‘Tree Parents Project’, which began in 2015 to restore koala habitat in Bongil Bongil National Park.



With the assistance of local volunteers, Bongil Bongil protects one of the most important wild koala populations in Coffs Harbour and is the heart of the proposed Great Koala National Park.

Ranger Martin Smith said the section of Bongil Bongil used for the Tree Parents Project was an original forest until 1910 when it was cleared for a dairy farm.

In 1970 APM planted a black butt plantation, which are not koala food trees, and, later, the council took it over.

Mr Smith said it became a dumping ground for locals.

“We pulled 80 tonnes of rubbish out of here,” he said.

Mr Smith said NPNWS volunteers and staff planted 1200 koala food trees in 20 marked plots in two stages over a three-year period.

Tallowwoods, Grey Gums, Forest Oaks and Swamp Mahoganys were planted and regularly cared for by the volunteer ‘tree parents’.

Koalas were observed sitting near the trees in the second year of planting.

Mr Smith said the dedicated work planting and tending the ‘baby’ trees by volunteers has led to a very successful rate of survival.

Because the trees are now big and strong enough to survive on their own, the purpose of the ‘free the trees’ event was to remove the protective wire cages and stakes so that local koalas can feed from them.

Before volunteers moved off to remove the protection, Mr Smith made a presentation to Charlie England in recognition of his 40 years of work removing weeds and replanting plants indigenous to the park.

As the volunteers headed off, volunteer coordinator Ranger Lynn Rees told them, “The first person to spot a koala gets an extra piece of fruit for lunch.”

By Andrew VIVIAN