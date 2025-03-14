Cuban Piper and Tieler Gardner to lead Stingrays into new era



THE Laurieton Stingrays have officially unveiled new leaders for the 2025 season, with Cuban Piper named as captain and Tieler Gardner as vice-captain.

“With the Stingrays lineup featuring several new signings for the upcoming season we also wanted our leadership team to have a fresh perspective,” said Club President Jarryd ‘Kiwi’ Gaskin.

“Although this will be Cuban’s first playing season with the ‘Rays’ he is well known and respected by his coaches, peers and the wider football community.

“Since attending his first pre-season training session Cuban’s natural leadership skills have been on display and we believe he has what it takes to be successful in this role.

“Tieler’s selection for the role of vice-captain was made based upon the qualities we admire in him – including his work ethic, team mentality and loyalty.

“These are the traits that we want all our players to have.”

Tieler’s passion for rugby league was ignited when he first stepped onto the field as a four-year-old for the Camden Haven Eagles.

With a goal to play alongside his older brother Grant, Tieler debuted with the Stingrays in 2022.

The brothers played side-by-side until Grant was forced to retire from club football due to injury.

“I fell in love with the sport of rugby league when I was young and I have never wanted to play anything else,” said Tieler.

“This club means so much to me and to be named as vice-captain is a great honour.

“I can’t wait for the season to start.”

By Kim AMBROSE

