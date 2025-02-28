‘Cuddle cot’ donated to PMBH to help grieving parents



THE tragic loss of their baby daughter showed Teeghan Annear and Drew Midson the importance of taking time to say goodbye.

Poppy died at Nepean Hospital last June, at just 20-weeks old.



In their short time together, the couple was able to sit with Poppy thanks to a donated Cuddle Cot.

“She was so, so small, but we had as much time with her as we wanted. We are grateful for that,” Ms Annear said.

“A Cuddle Cot is a specially designed cooling bassinet that enables families to spend extended time with their baby, helping them create lasting memories during an incredibly difficult period of grief.”

The couple has since repaid the kindness of strangers by donating a “Cuddle Cot” to Port Macquarie Base Hospital and another to Nepean Hospital.

“We have spent a lot of time in regional and coastal areas, so we are happy it is here, embroidered with Poppy’s name in her memory.”

The funds were raised by the community of the couple’s hometown, Walgett.

Through a single Facebook post, they had set out to raise $6500.

They passed that goal within 24 hours, eventually raising $17,275.

In addition to the cots, it meant they could fund 59 online counselling sessions and 20 support packs through the Bears of Hope charity.

Midwifery Unit Manager at Port Macquarie Base Hospital Kym MacCullagh said the donation will have a profound impact on grieving families.

“We are so appreciative of Teeghan and Drew’s generosity in memory of their daughter,” she said.

“Allowing parents and families to spend time with their baby before saying goodbye is important for their long-term emotional wellbeing when going through grief.

“Families who find comfort because of this cot will know it was gifted by Poppy’s parents, family, and friends.

“They will know they’re not alone.”