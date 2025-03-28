Cultural champion Lesley Schoer named ‘Local Woman of the Year’



COMMUNITY leader and cultural champion Lesley Schoer is the 2025 Coffs Harbour Electorate “Local Woman of the Year”.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said Lesley was awarded the prestigious honour in recognition of her significant work and strong leadership at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium over many years.



Retiring in 2024 after 14 years at the helm of The Con, her legacy will be lasting, Mr Singh said.

“Lesley has been instrumental in The Con’s phenomenal success and in shaping its status as an iconic institution in our community.

“Under Lesley’s visionary leadership and close work with her colleagues, The Con is firmly established as a leading educational organisation on the Coffs Coast, where it is renowned for its pursuit of excellence in both teaching and performance.

“Her dedication, guidance and support for The Con has allowed it to reach, teach and inspire many people in our region.

“Lesley is a nurturer who is much loved in our community for her warmth, her grace and her passion.”

Lesley said she was honoured and humbled to receive the award, acknowledging that her achievements in volunteering are due to the combined work of many dedicated people.

“I’m still involved with the Conservatorium, but my role is in the background now, as an advisor to the Board,” she told News Of The Area.

“I have just assisted with the new Strategic Plan and there are other projects in which I will have input from time to time.

“Best of all, I have more time for my family, to travel, and to enjoy more arts and cultural experiences.

“And I will continue to support the Conservatorium and be inspired by the talent and dedication of the teachers and students and our shared love of music.”

Lesley is passionate about improving services and facilities in regional areas to promote wellbeing and opportunities for the future.

“Volunteering with the Conservatorium has brought me such joy… music, education, art and culture enhances the lives of people of all ages, especially young people and their families.”

Each year, the Coffs Harbour Electorate Local Woman of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate progressive thinkers, everyday heroes, social advocates and innovative role models.

Lesley now features on the NSW Local Women of the Year Honour Roll for 2025.

By Andrea FERRARI