Currfest ready to serve up flavour on Saturday 24 September

TASTEBUDS turned on and ready to try everything that Curryfest has to offer, Woolgoolga is clock-watching for 9am to get the gates open.

Promising the best-ever menu of events, Curryfest brings flavours, festival feelings, music, dance and demonstrations to the beautiful beachside town of Woolgoolga on Saturday 24 September.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Local event organiser, Another Tasty Event, has been hard at it bringing the festival together to make this the greatest Curryfest in the event’s seventeen-year history, with Woolgoolga’s Beach Reserve and streets transformed into a spectacular celebration of food, culture and dance.

Pam Fayle from Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, the organisation which owns the event, told News Of The Area, “The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be bringing Curryfest back after a difficult two-year break and we hope lots of people come out on Saturday to support this great community event.

“The local community has really come on board to provide lots of things for people to do beyond our main festival day so they stay longer on the Coffs Coast.”

“For example, Moonee Beach Hotel is featuring Sikh hip-hop star L-Fresh the Lion, performing on Friday night, 23 September.

“Woopi Brewery has live music in the days surrounding the main festival to celebrate its first birthday.

The Seaview Tavern also has lots of live music happening, the Woolgoolga Community Gardens have a community market day on Sunday 25 September with special guest Jack Thompson, and the Woolgoolga Art Gallery has its major Lillipilli exhibition open 10-4 daily throughout September.”

With food, music and dance reigning at Curryfest, there’s huge diversity this year.

From the surfboard street art displays to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Regional Roadshow, celebrating and promoting the World Cup taking place later this year in Australia, with games, activities and merchandise; there’s surprises and delights in the Curryfest 2022 mix.

“Personally I am looking forward to seeing celebrity chef Miguel create a paella/biriani fusion dish in the cooking zone and I’ll be searching out the most interesting curry I can find,” said Pam.

Celebrity chef and television star Miguel Maestre features live on the ‘Moonee Beach Hotel Cooking Zone’.

His role is to show you how to whip up some tempting dishes.

The engaging and talented TV chef from ‘The Living Room’ is hosting three cooking demonstrations during the day and is also staying around to chat with fans.

For more information visit www.curryfest.au.

By Andrea FERRARI