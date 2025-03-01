CWA Dorrigo speaker to shine the spotlight on Indian Myna Bird



DORRIGO farmer and founder of the Dorrigo Indian Myna Action Group Sue Francis, will be the guest speaker at CWA Dorrigo’s Friday 14 March meeting.

Ms Francis is passionate about educating the community on the myna bird’s habits and has introduced various control measures with the help of a dedicated group of locals.



“This will be an interactive session, and we encourage audience questions,” Dorrigo CWA spokesperson Suzi Johnson told News Of The Area.

The Common Myna is one of the CWA Study Topics for 2025.

“We are keen to understand first-hand from the Dorrigo action group how we could communicate to the community that this non-native bird is a serious pest across NSW and the ACT,” Ms Johnson said.

The Indian/Common Myna (Acridotheres tristis) was introduced to Australia from southeast Asia about 150 years ago and has taken hold in many areas, at the expense of many local native birds.

Indian/Common Mynas like to live around suburbs with open grasslands and often feed on leftover pet food.

Ms Francis’ Indian/Common Myna chat will cover the areas of identification, their impact on native birds and arboreal mammals, preferred habitat, PeeGee trap build and use, approved euthanasia methods and how to become involved in helping reduce the impact this “flying scourge” has within the Bellingen Shire.

“Raising awareness concerning the invasive and territorial habits Myna birds have and the subsequent eviction of our native wildlife, particularly our treasured native birds, from our gardens and paddocks needs to be step one,” Ms Francis told NOTA.

“Inspiring action from all residents is the aim, whether it simply be reporting location of flocks, assisting with the transfer of traps or call-birds, actively trapping, or helping with euthanasia.

“The process of trapping can be practised by absolutely anyone which allows it to be a community project and can foster education across the generations of residents.

“Elimination, as with any established feral species, may not be achievable, but the control of Indian/Common Myna numbers and reducing their impact certainly can, particularly with extensive community involvement,” she said.

The morning talk is free, and guests are welcome by sending an RSVP by 11 March to 0419 222 049.

By Andrea FERRARI