CWA Macksville Hosts Cooking Tips Day

THE Macksville CWA Branch hosted the latest Group event on Sunday 6 November, titled the ‘How to Do Day’.

Directly aimed at offering tips to assist members with kitchen and baking skills, Vivianne Beaumont, Denise Hawdon, Rhonda Merchant and Barbara Reichart, all accomplished judges, led the gathering with a display of baked and bottled goods acknowledging the varied features of quality and presentation.



As tastings and discussions were underway regarding flavour, ingredients, and the importance of using correct vessels and cookware, particularly regarding the seasonal baking of fruit cakes, those in attendance were keen to share and learn more.

Rhonda Merchant, Group President, along with the presentation panel, greeted all newcomers and said, “All our members are welcome to compete, and progress to positions as judges and stewards within local and state-wide cookery competitions.”

Merrie Hunt from Macksville CWA, the instigator of this innovative event commented, “We had a fantastic rollup of engaged and enthusiastic women.”

With jams, chutneys, pickles and relishes also sampled, rules for success and reasons for failure were strongly interrogated, noting that ‘tried and true’ methods still prevail, but not without recognising contemporary advances in equipment, ingredient qualities and utilisation of local produce.

“My idea for introducing this type of session came from meeting with a few younger members, and prospective members at a recent regional show, who said they wanted to know more about the judging process,” explained Merrie.

An evening branch of the Nambucca Valley CWA is in the proposal stages for interested women who are unable to participate in daytime meetings and events.

Contact CWA NSW for more information.

By Jen HETHERINGTON