CWA survey finds women concerned about health, personal safety and housing



THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW has released the findings of its inaugural survey, which asked women about their greatest concerns, particularly in remote, rural and regional communities.

With 1670 responses to a range of questions from the state of healthcare and telecommunications, to education opportunities and childcare options, the top concerns in the Annual Women’s Survey were health, women’s personal safety and housing.



More than 60 percent of respondents cited limited access to primary and specialised healthcare providers as of most concern, and almost 70 percent said that on the housing issue, high costs and a shortage of housing stock were the most worrying aspects.

“This was our first survey, and we weren’t sure what kind of response we’d receive, so to have that level of involvement from NSW women was really pleasing,” said CWA of NSW President Joy Beames.

“As the biggest women’s advocacy group in the state, we developed this survey so we could get a real sense of what NSW women were concerned about and ensure our representations to policy makers reflected [those] issues.”

The North Coast CWA Group covers a territory stretching from Iluka to Urunga and Dorrigo.

President Leonie Saunders told News Of The Area that, “80 percent of respondents came from rural and regional NSW and the majority were over the age of 45 years.”

“The survey highlights… health/healthcare, personal safety, housing, telecommunications, education and childcare.

“All our branches in the North Coast Group are always trying to find ways we can help in these areas at our own locations.”

Ms Saunders said that as CWA of NSW continues to advocate to the government at all levels, it hopes they will “take notice and respond accordingly”.

By Andrea FERRARI

