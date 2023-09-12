Cyclists hit the road for sick kids

LAST week Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern New South Wales (RMHC Northern NSW) hosted its 19th annual Ride for Sick Kids (RFSK) event, raising vital funds for seriously ill or injured children and their families.

From Tuesday 5 to Saturday 9 September, a team of up to 25 riders cycled over 500 kilometres from Grafton to Newcastle with the aim of raising 1,481 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House (equivalent to $200,000).



On Saturday morning the riders made their way through Port Stephens, taking time to stop at McDonald’s Williamtown and Salamander Bay.

All funds raised will help RMHC Northern NSW continue to support seriously ill or injured children and their families, including Emma’s family who have been supported by the charity since her Leukaemia diagnosis in July last year.

Emma and her family have been able to take a break from the hospital ward in the Ronald McDonald Family Room, which has provided them with a safe haven to meet friends and family, grab a cuppa or do some laundry.

Emma’s siblings, Belle and William, have also been supported by the Ronald McDonald Learning Program, which has provided them with a tutor so they can keep up with their school work.

“The support we have received from Ronald McDonald House Charities since Emma’s Leukaemia diagnosis has been incredible,” Emma’s mum Alex said.

“As a family we are extremely grateful to have been able to have holistic support for our whole family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Not only has the Ronald McDonald Family Room in John Hunter Children’s Hospital been crucial, but the support of the Ronald McDonald Learning Program has also meant that both Emma and her siblings have been able to continue their education throughout this time.”

Ross Bingham, CEO for RMHC Northern NSW said before the event, “The challenges the cyclists will face as we ride 500km from Grafton to Newcastle over the next five days is nothing in comparison to the challenges a family faces when their child is diagnosed with a serious illness.

“I’m looking forward to cycling through the communities of the families we serve over the coming days as we raise vital funds to support sick kids and their families.”

The local Northern NSW community can support the fundraiser by donating to a rider at www.rideforsickkids.org.au