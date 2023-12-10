Dancing Violence Away: Lifetime Connect hosts D.i.V.A Disco for primary school students



A STUNNING sea of orange-hatted primary school students graced the town centre of Nambucca Heads on Tuesday November 28.

These Nambucca Valley students were ‘wearing it Orange’ as they walked from the Nambucca Catholic Church to the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre as part of the annual ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.



Local not-for-profit Lifetime Connect organised this walk and a disco and dance event for local students in honour of this campaign.

“The 16 Days of Activism is a global annual campaign with a core message that we unite against gender-based violence and discriminatory attitudes,” event organiser Denise Deboer from Lifetime Connect told News of the Area.

“Equally it calls for awareness and action against any form of violence.

“16 Days of Activism commenced on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, 25 November and continues until Human Rights Day on 10 December,” Denise said.

In an effort to enable Nambucca Valley young people a chance to play an active and age-appropriate role in the 16 Days of Activism, Lifetime Connect hosted the D.i.V.A (Dance Violence Away) Disco, where over 200 students played games and danced to the beats of local Indigenous radio station One Mob Radio.

Five local schools – St Patrick’s Primary School, Bowraville Central School, Medlow Public School, Tallowood Steiner School and St Mary’s Primary School – took part in the event.

“The students have been busily working on posters that capture their thoughts on violence,” Denise said.

These posters will be showcased at sites in Nambucca Heads, Bowraville, Macksville and Taylors Arm for the public to view for the remainder of the 16 Days of Activism.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM