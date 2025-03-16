Danish exchange student returns to Australia after 25 years



ANDREAS Arnvig has returned to Australia with his Danish family to introduce them to friends made a quarter of a century ago, including Woolgoolga resident Steven Mottlee.

Andreas was an exchange student in 1999 with the INTO Education program.



Steven was the program’s Australian Coordinator.

To celebrate Andreas’ return visit with his wife Doris and daughters Vilde, 9, and Clara, 6, Steven hosted a lunch at C.ex Woolgoolga Bowling Club.

“A quarter of a century goes by, but the international friends you make can last a lifetime,” he said.

The young Dane was very interested in media and public relations, so Steven arranged for him to broadcast on the Canberra Local Multi-Cultural Radio Station in his own weekly one-hour radio program called Australian International Student Hour.

“He was a star broadcaster on the station and through this experience was able to interview various politicians in Canberra, such as Senator Gary Humphries, ACT Chief Minister Kate Carnell, and Parliamentary President Senator Margaret Reid.”

Andreas wanted to share his Australian experience with his Danish friends Rasmus and Ole, so he returned with them on a working holiday visa in 2004/2005.

As a father, he now wants to share the most important country in his life, outside of Denmark, with his wife and daughters.

He has returned to visit his former host Lee, and her children Jasmine and Jarrod.

“I also wanted my family to meet in person my former Australian Host Family and the INTO Education student exchange coordinator Steven Mottlee, who gave me so much opportunity when I was here as an exchange student and, again, when I came back with my friends on a working holiday visa.”

At the special lunch in Woolgoolga, Steven Mottlee presented the family with a limited edition Royal Doulton figurine of Princess Mary, now Queen Mary of Denmark.

“This particular figurine is also one of a kind.

“During his tour of Australia, I asked Michael Doulton, great grandson of the original Royal Doulton family, to autograph it.”

By Andrea FERRARI

