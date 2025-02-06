Darts making a comeback in the Nambucca Valley



THE humble sport of Darts is experiencing a resurgence across the Mid North Coast as a game of skill and opportunity for social connection.

Its access for players of all abilities, its low-impact on participants and the inclusive nature of the sport is likely to be behind the recent increase in popularity.

On the local front, it is arguably the Nambucca Bowls Club that is at the forefront of this revival, reintroducing social darts and fostering a growing community of players.

After a long hiatus, Social Darts has returned to the Bowls Club, with games held every Saturday.

Names are taken from 1:30pm, and play commences at 2:00pm, offering an opportunity for casual players and newcomers to join in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Beyond social play, the Bowls Club now boasts two Monday night teams competing in the Nambucca and District competition league.

With both summer and winter seasons, these teams travel around the Valley to compete in other venues in Nambucca Heads, Macksville and Bowraville.

The club is also set to host the NSW Legends Series, a competition for players aged 45 and over, taking place one Sunday a month.

The first in the series kicks off on 9 February, providing older players with an opportunity to compete and potentially qualify for the nationals in October.

“Sponsorship is currently being sought to assist with related expenses, with Crescent Head Traffic Logistics and Coopers Brewing Company already contributing $1,000 of the $4,000 needed to sustain this event,” Tina Ryan of Nambucca Bowls Club Social Darts told News Of The Area.

Further expansion is on the horizon, with plans for a Thursday night in-house competition expected to begin by the end of April.

Organisers hope to establish this as a regular summer and winter event by 2026, further cementing darts as a staple of the local sporting scene.

For more information visit the Nambucca Valley Darts Facebook page.

By Mick BIRTLES