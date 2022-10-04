Daryl Braithwaite to headline Sounds of Rock in Coffs Harbour

DARYL Braithwaite descends on Coffs Harbour to headline Sounds of Rock festival on Saturday 22 October at Coffs Harbour Showground.

And he’s keen.

An iconic Australian singer/songwriter and ARIA Hall Of Fame Inductee, famously the front man and vocalist for 1970’s band Sherbet, Braithwaite told News Of The Area, “I have been to Coffs Harbour many times and always had a good time especially the last gig…it was an absolute beauty.”

Braithwaite has a barrel load of songs he can bring to this massive show: classics, favourites, new stuff and songs that take you down a map of memory lanes, and one thing’s for sure, he will entertain you with that famously stirring voice.

“I will be bringing the band and crew who are looking forward to this gig and of course I’ll be bringing a lot of songs.”

A lifetime live performer, Braithwaite suffered through the lockdowns and lack of performance opportunities.

With that now behind us, he said, “It has been a slow process but finally we are back in the pre-Covid area again.”

And he’s looking forward to heading north.

“I am looking forward to it being warmer than here in Melbourne.”

A festival of Australian rock and pop music from the golden years, namely the 70s, 80s and 90s, the Sounds of Rock 2022 line-up includes Ian Moss, Baby Animals, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Radiators, Wendy Matthews, Eurogliders and Rick Price.

The organisers, NUI Events, are committed to bringing major and quality events to the regional centres which contribute to the local tourism economy.

“There will be a number of different food vendor options, and everyone is encouraged to bring a camp chair so they can rest after all the dancing they will be doing,” said Trevor Sands from NUI Events.

For more info visit the Sounds of Rock Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/soundsofrock/.

By Andrea FERRARI