Date set for average speed camera trial between Kew and Lake Innes



AVERAGE speed cameras will be switched on to “warning mode” for light vehicles from 1 May between a 15km stretch of the Pacific Highway between Kew and Lake Innes.

The site is one of two regional locations chosen for a trial of average speed cameras by the NSW Government, the other being a 16km stretch between Coolac and Gundagai.



There were a combined total of six fatalities and 33 serious injuries between 2018 and 2022 at these locations.

In NSW average speed cameras only enforce speeding offences for heavy vehicles.

The trial will have a two-month warning letter period for light vehicle drivers caught speeding on both lengths of road before it is switched to full enforcement mode.

From 1 July, those detected speeding will face fines and demerit point penalties.

Existing enforcement of heavy vehicle offences at these sites will be unaffected by the trial.

Road signs will notify all drivers that their speed is being monitored by the cameras on the trial stretches.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the NSW Government has a communications plan in place to warn motorists of the changes.

“I know this trial will be a change, particularly for regional people who travel through the areas where these two camera lengths are in place, which is why we are committed to ensuring that the community is aware of what we are doing,” she said.

“We will have a communications strategy in place including the use of print, radio and social media as well as variable messaging signs and mobile billboards to help communicate the trial details to drivers and riders.

“We will also have clear warning signs installed before the enforcement sites, but most importantly we will have a 60 day warning period in place so that people have an opportunity to adjust their driving behaviour before they receive a penalty.”

The trial will run for 14 months in total, with two months in warning mode and 12 months in enforcement.

The NSW Government will report back to Parliament on the outcomes of the trial in 2026.