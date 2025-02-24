Davies, Goodrich shine in women’s golf



THE last round of the Gloucester Golf Ladies’ Summer Competition was held on Wednesday 19 February and was played on a sunny day, with a gentle breeze and lush green fairways.

Carolyn Davies starred with a win on the day and Cheryl Goodrich was very close to a hole-in-one on the 13th hole.

The winner was Carolyn Davies who scored 26 Stableford points, with balls going to Cheryl Goodrich on 23 points and Myrelle Fraser, 22 points.

Cheryl Goodrich didn’t quite match her great Stableford score from the week before although she got ‘that close’ to a Hole-in-One on the 13th hole winning the Nearest-to-the-Pin trophy.

Lesly Harrison took out the Nearest-to-the-Pin prize on the 6th hole.

On Wednesday 26 February the Gloucester Golf Ladies will be having their annual Beginners’ Day, with a Three Ball Ambrose played over nine holes.

By Carolyn DAVIES