Deep-water diver to present free talk in Coffs Harbour



ACCLAIMED deep-water diver and photographer Dr Mark Spencer will present a free talk at the National Marine Science Centre on 6 March.

The presentation, titled “Ocean of Self – Forty Years of Ocean Exploration”, will run from 6-8pm with no booking required.



A resident of Coffs Harbour, Dr Spencer’s talk and slide show will include deep dives into the local marine environment as well as stunning discoveries and experiences of his international underwater exploratory work.

He will discuss a variety of experiences, from exploring the wreck of the “Keilawarra” to memorable experiences with marine megafauna.

His photographs, including rarely seen shipwrecks hidden in the deep, have been featured in publications such as National Geographic and Australian Geographic.

“While my main aim is to just entertain the audience with fascinating shipwreck stories and memorable marine wildlife experiences, I also will attempt to explain what draws us to the ocean – whether we’re exploring beneath it, surfing it or just yearning to live near the sea,” Dr Spencer told News Of The Area.

“And on that topic, I will briefly touch on the themes of my book, ‘Ocean of Self’, which discusses the similar experiences when we explore the deeper realms of our own nature.”

Dr Spencer attributes his ocean and earlier cave-diving explorations as filling him with a sense of wonder and awe for the largely hidden world around us.

“There is a sense of connection with this natural world that I believe is important for people to re-discover,” he said.

“It’s what the world needs at this time of our evolution which has focused perhaps too much on technology and consumerism.”

The lecture is one of a “Marine Discovery Series” being hosted by Southern Cross University (SCU).

“Members of the public can learn more about the fascinating world of the oceans, from shipwrecks to nudibranchs, by attending the Marine Discovery Series (MDS) lectures at Southern Cross University’s National Marine Science Centre,” SCU Manager, Outreach and Education Stephan Soule told NOTA.

“The MDS lectures are held every three months (first Thursday of the month) at the Solitary Islands Aquarium.

“The events are free of charge, and no bookings are required.

“More information about the Marine Discovery Series can be found at the Solitary Islands Aquarium website under the events page.”

By Andrea FERRARI

