Diggers Cricket Club receive inclusion and diversity award



DIGGERS Cricket Club have received a Cricket NSW award for advancing inclusivity and diversity in their Under 12s team.

The club won the Inclusion and Diversity Initiative award as part of the Cricket NSW 2025 Community Cricket Awards.

The club’s Under 12s Blue team included five Iraqi players, three Indian players, one Indigenous and two Anglo Australian players, and for a short while, a Japanese player.

Additionally, they had an Indian assistant coach and a dedicated Indian scorer.

Diggers Cricket Club president Ken Hoad said it was an honor to receive the award.

“It means everything, and it’s pretty special for us considering it was a group of soccer kids and most of them had never played before,” he said.

“They finished fourth, which was a great effort considering their lack of experience.

“And we have even more Iraqi kids playing at the club next season.”

Trophy winners at the end of the season included Sehaj Mahal (batting), Birhad Kenja (coaches award), Wisam Omer (most improved), Divan Biro (inclusivity and diversity award) and Arbie Britton (bowling).

Divan Biro was also the first Iraqi born player to make the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association Under 12s representative team.

Sehaj Mahal was also the champion player of the Under 12s competition.

Diggers Cricket Club were one of 15 category award winners from across the state.

All NSW award winners have been nominated for the Cricket Australia Community Cricket Awards, to be announced during National Volunteer Week in May.

By Aiden BURGESS