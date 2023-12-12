Diggers Cricket Club win Lachlan Dew Trophy



DIGGERS Cricket Club emerged victorious over Nana Glen, securing a commanding first innings total of 224 runs for ten wickets in their First Grade clash at Fitzroy Oval last weekend, ultimately clinching the coveted Lachlan Dew Trophy.

Nick Bennie, the opening batsman for Diggers, set the tone with a quickfire 34 runs.

The middle order displayed resilience, with Kieran Cunningham contributing 39 runs from 79 balls and Ryan Gilko unleashing an impressive 49 runs off just 48 deliveries.

In response, Nana Glen struggled to a total of 104 runs from 110 balls, as Diggers’ fast bowler Reuben Carey wreaked havoc on the opposition, claiming an impressive 5 wickets for a mere 23 runs.

Nana Glen faced an uphill battle in their second innings and managed to post 94 runs for 4 wickets before time ran out.

Reflecting on the match, Diggers’ opening batsman Nick Bennie shared his thoughts.

“It was a great win for us, we tried to go for a second innings, but time wasn’t on our side,” he said.

“It was a good team batting performance highlighted by a run a ball 49 from Ryan Gilko.

“We set them 224 and we bowled really well despite some sloppy catching, rolling them for 104 and great bowling from Reuben Carey with 5/23,” Bennie said.

Nana Glen bowler Brock Munro emphasised the significance of playing for the Lachlan Dew Trophy, stating, “Both clubs have a rich history with this trophy, now in its 20th year.

“It’s a testament to the competitiveness of the two teams, with the tally now at ten each.

“The trophy holds special meaning as Lockie played for both clubs before his passing.

“Gary Dew was at the ground to present the trophy to the winning captain,” Munro said.

Diggers captain Andrew Hoad commended the spirit of the game, saying, “The match was played in good spirits, highly competitive, and I’m pleased with how our boys performed.

“Bringing home the Lachlan Dew Trophy was a fantastic achievement.”

By David WIGLEY