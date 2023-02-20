Dinosaur loose on Bennetts Beach

EACH month a photograph is selected at the Myall U3A Photography Group’s meeting to be printed in News Of The Area.

This month’s theme was ‘Kin’ and the photo was submitted by Mandy Craig.



“The subject for February was Kin so when my Grandson Noah visited Hawks Nest in December, we went down onto Bennetts Beach where I took a picture of him running,” Mandy said.

“It was just an ordinary snapshot of him but I decided that the picture needed something to make it extraordinary, so taking his love of dinosaurs to the next level I loaded a picture of a T-Rex into Photoshop and positioned it in behind Noah and then YouTubed how to add a shadow to give it a bit of reality.

“It now looks like Noah is taking his dinosaur out for a run on the beach, hence naming the picture ‘Come on Rexy’,” Mandy said.

For information on the Myall U3A Photography Group contact Paul at mulvaney@bigpond.com.