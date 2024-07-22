Dirty Dick’s live show brings mediaeval frivolity to Hawks Nest



DIRTY Dick’s live theatre restaurant show comes to the Hawks Nest Golf Club on August 8.

Australia’s most popular themed event and theatre restaurant, Dirty Dick’s has presented its distinctive nights of mediaeval Old English fun and feasting to more than five million people over 50 years Australia-wide.

With its unique entertainment and two course dining set in a totally themed environment with a highly comical stage show, magnificent feasting and costumed serving staff, you will enjoy non-stop interactive fun in true olden day tradition.

Sing along, clap along and laugh along as you experience the hilarious antics, madcap merrymaking and “funtastic” festivities of this unforgettable night.

Join the fun at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Thursday, August 8.

Doors open at 5:45 pm.

Secure your tickets online or at reception for $85 per person, which includes a delicious two-course dinner and an evening filled with laughter!