Disability Debutante Ball coming to Coffs Harbour

A DEBUTANTE Ball for people with disabilities has been planned for late September in Coffs Harbour.

Christine Davis is the founder of the All Abilities Ball and the mother of 20-year-old Kaitlan, who is in declining health.



“It’s my vision for Kaitlan to make her debut, but I also want everybody else in the disability sector, male or female, to have the opportunity to also do it too,” she told News Of The Area.

Kaitlin came into the family several years ago and Christine and her husband, Bill, have attempted to provide opportunities to her which are denied to many teenagers with a disability.

Lyn Legge has two daughters with Down Syndrome who attended last year’s Spectrum Spectacular Gala Ball.

Having loved that experience, they already have their new dresses ready for this one.

“They don’t get many opportunities to dress up and feel special,” Lyn said.

At Debutante Balls, a debutante is presented to the local Member of Parliament and then they dance with a partner, which could also be a friend or a sibling.

At the All Abilities Ball, there also will be a sensory room with assistants to help attendees if they need support.

“We hope many sponsors will get on board as we want to keep the cost of the ball tickets down for the parents to afford,” Christine said.

“Already Joanne Magill from PhysAbility NSW has given a generous donation.”

If you would like to sponsor this “deb ball with a difference”, contact Christine at christinedavis01@bigpond.com

Sponsors will be publicly acknowledged.

The All Abilities Ball is on Thursday 28 September at 5pm at the Opal Cove Resort.

Book through Sticky Tickets.

By Mary KEILY