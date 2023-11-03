Disaster assistance for fire-affected Kempsey farmers and primary producers

FIRE-AFFECTED primary producers and landholders in the Kempsey Shire can now access disaster assistance in response to recent bushfires.

Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said, “Natural disaster recovery grants and subsidies will provide immediate relief such clean-up, transport and restoration costs to eligible primary producers, small businesses, and non-profit organisations in the seven LGAs of Port Macquarie, Mid-Coast, Kempsey, Inverell, Kyogle, Tenterfield and Mid-Western.”



Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) and will be administered through the NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) to help communities and individuals directly affected by the fires.

The assistance measures available through the NSW RAA are:

● Concessional interest rate loans for primary producers and small businesses up to a maximum of $130,000, with interest rates currently set at 1.79 percent.

● Concessional interest rate loans for non-profit organisations up to a maximum of $25,000, with interest rates currently set at 1.79 percent.

● Transport subsidies for primary producers of up to 50 percent of the total freight cost to a maximum of $15,000 per farm enterprise per financial year.

● Donated fodder transport subsidies for the costs of donating and transporting donated fodder to affected properties or storage facilities in a central location up to a maximum distance of 1,500 kilometres.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the funding will help those in most immediate need across the region.

“It’s been a difficult two weeks for many of our rural communities across the Mid North and North Coast,” Mr Conaghan said.

“While the phenomenal efforts of our Emergency Service teams have saved hundreds of buildings and livelihoods, we have inevitably seen properties and houses destroyed and damage to equipment, roads and fencing.

“Today’s announcement means those most affected areas can now access initial funding streams while the full extent of the damage is being assessed.”

Member for Oxley Michael Kemp said the funding couldn’t come soon enough.

“I know that this initial funding will be a welcome relief to those unable to afford essentials at this present time while they assess the full extent of damage to their properties and livelihoods.”

Further information, including guidelines, fact sheets and application forms, can be found on the RAA’s website www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance or by calling the RAA on 1800 678 593.

Fire affected farmers and land managers in these LGAs requiring assistance with livestock assessment, animal welfare and veterinary assistance can contact the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647 to access support.

Visit the Bushfire hub for more information at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/bushfires

Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate the cause of several bushfires.

About 4pm on Tuesday 17 October 2023, emergency services were called to McGuires Crossing Road at Belmore River – about 15 kilometres east of Kempsey – following reports of a bushfire.

The fire, which has been brought under control, has burnt through nearly 3,000 hectares of bushland in the Hat Head National Park.

Under Strike Force Tronto, detectives from the Financial Crime Squad’s Arson Unit, with assistance from officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which is believed to be suspicious.

As inquiries continue, detectives are keen to speak with the driver of a white Nissan Patrol tabletop utility, with a broken taillight, which was seen in the area about 3pm that day.

Detectives are also investigating if the fire has any links to blazes that occurred on Lighthouse Road at Arakoon, Maria River Road at Crescent Head, and Crescent Head Road at Crescent Head, which occurred between 6am and 8am on Tuesday 17 October 2023.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information is urged to come forward.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Rural Fire Crews from across the Mid North Coast, including Valla Beach, working to contain fires at Willi Willi Road/Toorooka. Photos: Amanda Gill Williams.

Crews respond as fires rage in Hat Head National Park. Photos: Amanda Gill Williams.