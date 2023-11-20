Disaster survey a must for fire-affected farmers

NSW FARMERS is strongly encouraging all fire-affected rural landholders to report damage through an official government survey.

The Primary industries Natural Disaster Damage Assessment (PiNDDA) from the NSW Department of Primary Industries was critical to aid Government assessment and identify any additional support that may be able to be considered to aid recovery, according to the peak farming group.

David Duff, a cattle producer whose property was seriously impacted by recent bushfires in the Kempsey area, said farmers needed to fill out the survey so the Government had a clear understanding of the scale of the damage.

“If you have had infrastructure or machinery damage, or loss of livestock or fodder, you need to report it through this short DPI survey,” Mr Duff said.

“This vital information helps authorities understand the scale and scope of a natural disaster, so they can then target resources and assistance to that area.

“It only takes a few minutes to complete, but it’s really valuable in terms of securing the recovery and repair efforts we need.”

Go to dpi.nsw.gov.au/damage to submit a survey or for more information.